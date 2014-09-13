ATO Bitcoin Tax Ruling
The Australian Tax Office (ATO) has ruled against Bitcoin as a currency. The ATO has classified Bitcoin as an asset, therefore subject to GST. ABC News
Mt. Gox Death Imminent: Currently offline Amid ‘Insolvency’ Charges
Mt. Gox’s shutdown is allegedly linked to hacking exploits that allowed the theft of 744,000 Bitcoins. An internal Mt. Gox document Labeled “Crisis strategy draft,” reports that Mt. Gox loss 744,000 Bitcoins, roughly $350MM at time of writing.
“Tax Trouble May Burst The Bitcoin Bubble For Merchants”
Merchants may soon find themselves in hot water when it comes to tax obligations. Under US taxation law, merchants are required to collect state sales tax on every transaction, in addition to state and federal income tax on total annual profits. The IRS has been silent regarding Bitcoin, providing little to no guidance on Bitcoin […]
“Trends in Bitcoin Venture Capital Investment”
CoinDesk soon to release ‘State of Bitcoin 2014′ report on Tuesday. The report takes a deep look into the evolution of Bitcoin and the challenges ahead. It provides and analytical assessment of how venture investment in Bitcoin compares with other related investment sectors such as financial technology and previous major investments such as the Internet.
Mt.Gox’s Latest Announcement Causes Panic And Short-Lived Price Slide
Mt.Gox’s latest announcement reports possible bug in Bitcoin network. Coin withdrawals still halted until a fix is found. The reported bug is known as “Transaction Malleability”, & has been discussed prior in 2011. Blockchain.com’s CTO Andreas Antonopoulos tweets, “Unanticipated bugs don’t come with year-old wiki pages fully documenting them. Gox is full of shit”.
Bitcoin Threatens Cleptocracy And Through That Bitcoin Saves Capitalism
Australian Tax Office Eyes Bitcoin Investors & Businesses
The Australian Tax Office plans to crackdown on undisclosed capital gains and GST at tax time this year. ATO senior assistant commissioner Michael Hardy said the tax office has been monitoring Bitcoin along with other alternative payment systems and will provide further advice to taxpayers before June 30. “The ATO is working on a holistic […]
While Mt. Gox Faces Troubles, SecondMarket Set To Become a US Bitcoin Exchange
SecondMarket may soon become the first prominent Bitcoin exchange in the US. The company’s founder and CEO, Barry Silbert, announced on Twitter his company is buying Bitcoins from sellers, this signals a potential move into the US exchange market. Silbert stated, “There is a clear need for a US-based, regulated, compliant and trustworthy bitcoin exchange. […]
Charlie Shrem: 2014 Will Be ‘Industrial Revolution’ For Bitcoin
Charlie Shrem, the enigmatic 24-year-old Bitcoin millionaire who was arrested on alleged money laundering charges, has compared the founder of Bitcoin as Christopher Columbus. Charlie says, “2014 will be like the Industrial Revolution for Bitcoin. More: Telegraph.co.uk
Russia Bans Bitcoin
The Soviet Union Russia has outright banned Bitcoin under existing laws. The Central Bank of Russia considers Bitcoin as a form of “money substitute” which under current Russian law is illegal. The Prosecutor General’s Office in Russia has also stated Bitcoins cannot be used in Russia.