Bitcoin News, Convert Bitcoin to USD, Check Wallet Balance
tax-on-brick-wall1-300x300
Regulation By /

ATO Bitcoin Tax Ruling

The Australian Tax Office (ATO) has ruled against Bitcoin as a currency. The ATO has classified Bitcoin as an asset, therefore subject to GST. ABC News

black-29647_640
Regulation By /

“Tax Trouble May Burst The Bitcoin Bubble For Merchants”

Merchants may soon find themselves in hot water when it comes to tax obligations. Under US taxation law, merchants are required to collect state sales tax on every transaction, in addition to state and federal income tax on total annual profits. The IRS has been silent regarding Bitcoin, providing little to no guidance on Bitcoin […]

1091759_20007885
Market Watch By /

“Trends in Bitcoin Venture Capital Investment”

CoinDesk soon to release ‘State of Bitcoin 2014′ report on Tuesday. The report takes a deep look into the evolution of Bitcoin and the challenges ahead. It provides and analytical assessment of how venture investment in Bitcoin compares with other related investment sectors such as financial technology and previous major investments such as the Internet.

Companies Market Watch By /

Mt.Gox’s Latest Announcement Causes Panic And Short-Lived Price Slide

Mt.Gox’s latest announcement reports possible bug in Bitcoin network. Coin withdrawals still halted until a fix is found. The reported bug is known as “Transaction Malleability”, & has been discussed prior in 2011. Blockchain.com’s CTO Andreas Antonopoulos tweets, “Unanticipated bugs don’t come with year-old wiki pages fully documenting them. Gox is full of shit”.

tiger_direct_homepage
Regulation By /

Australian Tax Office Eyes Bitcoin Investors & Businesses

The Australian Tax Office plans to crackdown on undisclosed capital gains and GST at tax time this year. ATO senior assistant commissioner Michael Hardy said the tax office has been monitoring Bitcoin along with other alternative payment systems and will provide further advice to taxpayers before June 30. “The ATO is working on a holistic […]

88888-522-Business-Earth-Green
Market Watch Wall Street By /

While Mt. Gox Faces Troubles, SecondMarket Set To Become a US Bitcoin Exchange

SecondMarket may soon become the first prominent Bitcoin exchange in the US. The company’s founder and CEO, Barry Silbert, announced on Twitter his company is buying Bitcoins from sellers, this signals a potential move into the US exchange market. Silbert stated, “There is a clear need for a US-based, regulated, compliant and trustworthy bitcoin exchange. […]

Winter-Palace-Peter
Regulation By /

Russia Bans Bitcoin

The Soviet Union Russia has outright banned Bitcoin under existing laws. The Central Bank of Russia considers Bitcoin as a form of “money substitute” which under current Russian law is illegal. The Prosecutor General’s Office in Russia has also stated Bitcoins cannot be used in Russia.


Satoshy News on mobile / About / Privacy / Terms / RSS / XML / Sitemap / Convert BTC to USD / @satoshynews
© 2017 SATOSHY.COM